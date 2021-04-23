Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $250,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $181.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $183.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.