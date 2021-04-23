Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,393 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

