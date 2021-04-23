Bangor Savings Bank Sells 482 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,518,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.10 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

