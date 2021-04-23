LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $241.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.67 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

