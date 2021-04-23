Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.00

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 32147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

