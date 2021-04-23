Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.16. 47,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,359. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

