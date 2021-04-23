Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 33.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $51,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,670. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

