First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $88.11. 79,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Solar by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

