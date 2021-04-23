Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 844,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

