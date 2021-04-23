Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

