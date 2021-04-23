Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 138,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,601. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

