Piershale Financial Group Inc. Makes New $17.84 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 7.7% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.88. 1,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

