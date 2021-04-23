iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.33. 30,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,871. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.40 and a 12 month high of $261.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

