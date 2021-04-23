3,121 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

SCHW opened at $64.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

