Stewardship Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,643,000 after buying an additional 1,095,548 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $237.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

