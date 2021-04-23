Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,580 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

