Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. 4,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

