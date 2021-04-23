Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,767. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49.

