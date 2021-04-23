Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,700.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

BKNG traded up $23.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,371.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,794. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,489.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,366.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

