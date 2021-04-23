Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 104.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gartner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

IT stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

