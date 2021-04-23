Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $615.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.60.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $614.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.92. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

