Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Relx by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 201,854 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 30.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 147,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Relx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

RELX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.