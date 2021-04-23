Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 3,137 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

