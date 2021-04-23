Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.15. The stock had a trading volume of 483,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,498,410. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day moving average of $226.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

