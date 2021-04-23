Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUUIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.79. 460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

