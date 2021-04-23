CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 399 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.97. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $85.53 and a one year high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

