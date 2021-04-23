Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.68.

Anaplan stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $949,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,494 shares of company stock worth $12,375,400. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,657,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,218,000 after acquiring an additional 589,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

