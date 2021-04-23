Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $164.19

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$164.19 and last traded at C$163.59, with a volume of 20803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$162.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFC. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$180.25.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$148.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market cap of C$23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.6699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.