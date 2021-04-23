Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $164.19

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$164.19 and last traded at C$163.59, with a volume of 20803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$162.90.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IFC. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$180.25.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$148.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market cap of C$23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,880.50.
About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
