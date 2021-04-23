CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 7,142 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,633,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $76.76. 243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

