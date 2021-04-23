HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.39

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 44601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

