Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.16

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 2555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

