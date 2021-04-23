Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69. 536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 490,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

