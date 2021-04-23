Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.46 ($0.54) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €34.08 ($40.09). 1,591,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.75. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

