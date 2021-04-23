$5.84 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post sales of $5.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $1.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 435.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $28.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 million to $46.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.63 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,867,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,046. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.