Zacks: Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post sales of $724.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.00 million and the lowest is $710.32 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $551.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $849.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

