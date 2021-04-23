Beldex Price Reaches $0.0567 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $55.56 million and $1,824.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars.

