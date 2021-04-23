Bird.Money (BIRD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $157.65 or 0.00320281 BTC on major exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00092330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00666447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.24 or 0.08199928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050268 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

