$7.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.46 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $26.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.11 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. 36,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

