Splunk’s (SPLK) “Sector Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $179.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.49. 10,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

