PPD’s (PPD) Sector Weight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.92.

PPD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 181,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,802. PPD has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.87.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. PPD’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

