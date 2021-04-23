Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $356.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.24.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $327.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,920. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $3,986,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.