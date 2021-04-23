ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 11,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,073. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,665 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,818,907 shares of company stock valued at $258,908,532 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.