Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

SAVE stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

