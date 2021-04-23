Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.36.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $99.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -268.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.