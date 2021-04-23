Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.43. 7,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,364. The firm has a market cap of C$458.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.53. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.42 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$369,000. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $35,049 and sold 7,800 shares worth $64,680.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.