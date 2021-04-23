TheStreet Lowers United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) to C+

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 71,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,494. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

