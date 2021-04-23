TheStreet Lowers United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) to C+

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of United Security Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 71,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,494. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 8.47%.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
