Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target at $61.40

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ADPT traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. 7,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,056,470 shares of company stock valued at $50,368,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

