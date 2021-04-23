Analysts Set Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) PT at $40.00

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:MWK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 5,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $707.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 4.78.
Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mohawk Group Company Profile
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
