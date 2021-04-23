Analysts Set Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) PT at $40.00

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MWK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 5,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $707.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

