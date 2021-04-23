$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. 9,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.