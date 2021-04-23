Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post $0.77 EPS

Brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. MasTec posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $3,842,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $4,692,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,285. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.